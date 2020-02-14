A Long Island table tennis player’s Olympic dreams hung in the air Friday as she awaited word from USA table tennis officials on whether the tournament can accommodate her religious beliefs ahead of the trials later this month, her father said.

Estee Ackerman, 18, of West Hempstead, is the 33rd ranked women's player in the country but may not be able to compete in the four-day Olympic Trials because parts of the tournament would require to play during the Jewish sabbath – from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. The trials are Feb. 27-March 1.

Ackerman, who is Orthodox Jewish, is currently playing in Israel but would fly back to New York, and then to the trials in Santa Monica, Calif., if accommodations can be made, her father, Glenn said. The registration deadline is Saturday, but Glenn, who is also Orthodox Jewish, only has until sundown Friday – a few minutes after 5 p.m. – to register her. USA table tennis told Glenn they would have a ruling Thursday but have yet to reach out to the Ackermans with an answer as of Friday morning.

Emails to various members of USA table tennis requesting comment were not returned.

Glenn Ackerman said Friday morning that the family holds no ill will toward USA table tennis, and understands if Estee will not be allowed to play, but added that both he and his daughter feel the need to at least try. Estee would be able to compete almost all day the Friday of the round robin tournament and then Saturday evening, but would not travel back from Israel just to default her matches because of her religious beliefs.

“I do understand that the tournament is not just about Estee,” Glenn said. “It’s about the 60 or 70 other competitors. If they can’t (accommodate us) they can’t. We’re never mad at them. We’re never upset at them. I know if they could, they would.”

“I at least wanted to make an attempt.”

As of Friday, Glenn Ackerman said, only 14 women were registered in the tournament, and though he recognizes that his daughter would enter as something of an underdog, both believe it’s at least worth it to try. “In sports, you never know what happens,” he said. “We want her to inspire others to live out their dream.”

Glenn said they have not decided how to handle the situation if Estee does ever qualify for the Olympics. Much of the Olympic matches, though, are during the week, when it wouldn’t conflict with Shabbos. “Estee knows we don’t worry about things that haven’t yet happened,” he said. “The first concern is going to be, could she make it.”