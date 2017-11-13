This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
French downhill skier David Poisson dies at 35 in crash

France's David Poisson holds his bronze medal during

France's David Poisson holds his bronze medal during the medal ceremony after the men's downhill event of the 2013 Ski World Championships in Schladming, Austria, on Feb. 9, 2013. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLIVIER MORIN

By The Associated Press
PARIS — French downhiller David Poisson died on Monday following a training crash in Canada.

The French skiing federation said in a statement that the 35-year-old Poisson, who won a bronze medal in the downhill at the 2013 world championships, was training in the Canadian resort of Nakiska for World Cup races in North America.

The federation did not elaborate.

Poisson secured his only World Cup podium in 2015 when he came third in the Santa Caterina downhill in Italy. He was fourth in the prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill in 2013.

