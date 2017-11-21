TODAY'S PAPER
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas alleges abuse by team doctor

Gabby Douglas celebrates on the podium after winning

Gabby Douglas celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around final on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on Aug. 2, 2012. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas says she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and a three-time gold medalist, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday night that she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Larry Nassar because she was part of a group “conditioned to stay silent.”

The 21-year-old Douglas is the latest high-profile gymnast to come forward against Nassar, who spent nearly two decades as the national team doctor for USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015.

Two-time Olympic teammate Aly Raisman detailed her abuse by Nassar in her autobiography “Fierce” released earlier this month. Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney disclosed abuse by Nassar in October.

Nassar, 54, is accused of molesting several girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He’s facing similar charges in a neighboring county and lawsuits filed by more than 125 women and girls.

