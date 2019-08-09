TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsOlympics

LI native Jenna Burkert wins silver in freestyle wrestling at Pan American Games

Print

Long Island native Jenna Burkert took home a silver medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at this year’s Pan American Games on Thursday in Lima Peru. Burkert, who grew up in Rocky Point before moving in high school to advance her wrestling career, faced Lissette Antes of Ecuador in the final at 57 kilograms. A pair of Burkert’s teammates took home gold as Sarah Hildebrandt won at 53 kilograms and Whitney Conder won at 50 kilograms. Burkert, a member of the U.S. Olympic Education Center women’s wrestling program in high school, was the 2017 U.S. Senior national champion.

(L-R) US Jenna Burkert, Ecuador's Lissette Antes, Brazil's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

LI's Jenna Burkert, Ecuador's Lissette Antes, Brazil's Giullia Rodrigues and Puerto Rico's Nes Rodriguez pose with their silver, gold, bronze and bronze medals respectively, on the podium of the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg competition during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019. 

US Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

US Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019. 

US Jenna Burkert (L) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Jenna Burkert (L) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

TOPSHOT - US Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019. 

US Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with
Photo Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. 

Jenna Burkert of the U.S. gets an eye
Photo Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Jenna Burkert of the U.S. gets an eye gouge from Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. 

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with
Photo Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. 

LIMA, PERU - AUGUST 08: Jenna Burkert of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Raul Sifuentes

Jenna Burkert of United States (gold) competes against Lissette Antes of Ecuador (blue) during the final Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg at Miguel Grau Coliseum of Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao on Day 13 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 8, 2019 in Lima, Peru. 

LIMA, PERU - AUGUST 08: Jenna Burkert of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Raul Sifuentes

Jenna Burkert of United States (gold) competes against Lissette Antes of Ecuador (blue) during the final Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg at Miguel Grau Coliseum of Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao on Day 13 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 8, 2019 in Lima, Peru.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Luis Severino, throwing in the outfield at Yankee Luis Severino has 'perfect' bullpen session
Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers skates Davidson expects to see Kreider in Rangers camp
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell after completing a Jets will play Bell in a preseason game
Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, left, and Eli Manning Is there a QB competition developing with Giants?
Giants linebacker Jake Carlock had a 59-yard interception Carlock's tip-drill TD a replay of his Stony Brook days
Brad Brach, pitching for the Cubs in July, Lifelong Mets fan Brad Brach ready to pitch in
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search