Long Island native Jenna Burkert took home a silver medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at this year’s Pan American Games on Thursday in Lima Peru. Burkert, who grew up in Rocky Point before moving in high school to advance her wrestling career, faced Lissette Antes of Ecuador in the final at 57 kilograms. A pair of Burkert’s teammates took home gold as Sarah Hildebrandt won at 53 kilograms and Whitney Conder won at 50 kilograms. Burkert, a member of the U.S. Olympic Education Center women’s wrestling program in high school, was the 2017 U.S. Senior national champion.

LI's Jenna Burkert, Ecuador's Lissette Antes, Brazil's Giullia Rodrigues and Puerto Rico's Nes Rodriguez pose with their silver, gold, bronze and bronze medals respectively, on the podium of the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg competition during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert (L) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert (R) and Ecuador's Lissette Antes compete in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert of the U.S. gets an eye gouge from Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert of the U.S., right, grapples with Ecuador's Lissette Antes in their women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Jenna Burkert of United States (gold) competes against Lissette Antes of Ecuador (blue) during the final Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg at Miguel Grau Coliseum of Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao on Day 13 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 8, 2019 in Lima, Peru.