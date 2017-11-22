TODAY'S PAPER
Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics doctor, pleads guilty to sexual assault

Former USA team doctor faces minimum sentence of 25 years after plea deal

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, a former Michigan State Univ. and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls, saying he is "horribly sorry" and prays "for forgiveness every day." Three Olympic gold medalists are among his more than 125 accusers. (Credit: WLNS)

By The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls says he is “horribly sorry” and that he prays “for forgiveness every day.”

Dr. Larry Nassar entered his plea Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Some of his accusers attended the packed hearing. Some were crying.

Nassar was charged with molesting the girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one was a gymnast.

Gymnast Douglas alleges abuse by team doctor

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar he used his position of trust “in the most vile way” to abuse children.

A plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years. Sentencing is set for Jan. 12.

By The Associated Press
