LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls says he is “horribly sorry” and that he prays “for forgiveness every day.”

Dr. Larry Nassar entered his plea Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Some of his accusers attended the packed hearing. Some were crying.

Nassar was charged with molesting the girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one was a gymnast.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar he used his position of trust “in the most vile way” to abuse children.

A plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years. Sentencing is set for Jan. 12.