Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar

In a statement read from McKayla Maroney read by a prosecutor, the two-time Olympic medalist said the doctor “left scars on (her) psyche that may never go away.”

Larry Nassar puts his head down during a

Larry Nassar puts his head down during a sentencing hearing in district court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Lansing, Michigan. Photo Credit: AP / Dale G. Young

By The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor.

A prosecutor read a statement from McKayla Maroney, who won gold and silver medals at the 2012 Olympics. She says Larry Nassar “left scars on (her) psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar could be sentenced Friday. He admits molesting gymnasts with his hands while working at Michigan State University and at a Lansing-area club. He also was team doctor at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been hearing from victims since Tuesday. Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympian, spoke Thursday.

The judge said Nassar wrote a letter complaining about the hearing. She dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”

