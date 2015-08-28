Long Island's Maria Michta-Coffey finishes in 20th at world championships race walk

Nesconset's Maria Michta-Coffey finished 20th in Friday's women's 20-kilometer race walk at the IAAF world championships in Beijing, China.

Michta-Coffey, who went to Sachem North High School, finished in 1 hour, 33 minutes and 24 seconds. Michta-Coffey, who turned 29 in June, is a 2012 Olympian and a three-time national outdoor champion in the 20-kilometer race walk.

Liu Hong of China won the event in 1:27.45, giving her country its first gold medal of the world championships. Teammate Lu Xiuzhi finished second and Lyudmyla Olyanovska of Ukraine won the bronze medal, 28 seconds behind Liu.

Liu, who set the world record in the event in June, has a silver and two bronze medals from the previous three world championships.

