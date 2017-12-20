TODAY'S PAPER
McKayla Maroney says settlement with USA Gymnastics covered up sex abuse

U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney competes on uneven bars

U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney competes on uneven bars during the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp on Oct. 2, 2013. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN THYS

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts forced her to sign a confidential settlement to keep allegations of sexual abuse by the team’s doctor secret.

Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. The suit also seeks damages from Michigan State University, where the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar, worked for decades.

The lawsuit alleges that the settlement was illegal and “for the purpose of silencing a known victim of Nassar.”

Maroney says she accepted the settlement in December 2016 after “years of psychological trauma” and sexual abuse. The terms weren’t disclosed in court papers.

Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.

USA Gymnastics didn’t immediately comment.

