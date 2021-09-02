TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsOlympics

Northport's Mikey Brannigan falls short in bid for another gold medal

Michael Brannigan leads the pack during the men's

Michael Brannigan leads the pack during the men's 1,500-meter - T20 Final on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Mikey Brannigan’s bid for a second Paralympic gold medal fell short Friday morning in Tokyo.

Brannigan, the 24-year-old Northport native who starred at Northport High School in the mid-2010s, finished fourth in the T20 1,500 meters in three minutes, 58.43 seconds. Great Britain’s Owen Miller won gold in 3:54.57.

The T20 classification features athletes with intellectual impairments. Brannigan has autism.

The title defense was five years in the making, one longer than Brannigan wanted. The Paralympics, and Brannigan’s hopes for the second gold, were slated for 2020 and postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday morning marked the finish to a somewhat frustrating road, filled with initial disappointment, waiting, and a whole lot of training. Brannigan turned his ankle two days before the qualifiers in June, but still ran well enough to make the U.S. team.

Brannigan won his first gold medal in the same event at the 2016 games in Rio, becoming the first American runner with autism to take the top prize in that event.

"One thing that is very easy for me today is to be thankful," Brannigan posted on his Facebook page hours before his race. "Thankful for all the support many people have given me. Thankful for the love my family and friends give me. Thankful that I rediscovered that I love running -- no matter what happens in a race."

Brannigan’s national profile in both the running and autism community began to grow in high school. He was featured on NBC News, Sports Illustrated and ESPN as the story of a boy with autism, who was one of the best high school runners in the country, began to grow.

His reach expanded after winning the gold medal in 2016. Before COVID emerged, Brannigan traveled the country, speaking with families with autistic children, encouraging them to follow their dreams despite any obstacles that might arise.

"Since winning Gold in Rio I have met many people who have said I inspire them," Brannigan wrote in the Facebook post. "When I think about what some of them have accomplished -- I am the one that is inspired -- motivated and determined to accomplish my dreams."

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott looks on
Lennon: Season's final month may be last stand for Alderson
Jonathan Villar, Patrick Mazeika, Pete Alonso and Edwin
Despite controversies, Mets win fifth in a row
Stony Brook running back Jayden Cook has the
Stony Brook rally falls short in loss to New Hampshire
Zach Parise of the Wild controls the puck
Potvin sees Parise as a valuable piece for Isles
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott looks on
Mets acting GM placed on administrative leave after DWI charge
The Blue Jays' Brad Hand pitches to a
Mets claim lefthanded reliever Hand from Blue Jays
Didn’t find what you were looking for?