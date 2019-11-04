TODAY'S PAPER
NBC's Bell, producer for Fallon and Olympics, departs

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2019 file photo shows NBC executive Jim Bell at the Save the Children's "The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children" in New York. Bell, who has produced the last four Olympics for the network and been in charge backstage at Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight" show for the past year, says he's leaving NBC. Bell said in a statement that timing was perfect to forge a new path that would build on his experience in news, sports and entertainment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK - NBC executive Jim Bell, who has produced the last four Olympics for the network and been in charge backstage at Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight" show for the past year, says he's leaving NBC.

Bell said in a statement that the timing was perfect to forge a new path that would build on his experience in news, sports and entertainment.

He was a longtime producer of the "Today" show before moving to the Olympics, where he was in charge of NBC's prime-time telecasts. Since 2017, Bell had been in charge of all Olympics content across all platforms.

At "Tonight," he steered Fallon into more live shows. But the show hasn't gained ground against ratings leader Stephen Colbert at CBS.

NBC says a former "Tonight" producer, Gavin Purcell, will fill in at the show.

By The Associated Press

