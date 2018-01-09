North Korea to send Olympic delegation, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the North made such a statement during rare talks between the rivals at the border on Tuesday.

He cited the North Korean officials there as saying its delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.

Chun says South Korea proposed the two Koreas conduct a joint march during the Game's opening and closing ceremonies.

He says South Korea also proposed resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war and offering talks designed to reduce animosities in frontline areas.