North Korea to send Olympic delegation, South Korea says

The head of North Korean delegation Ri Son

The head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, arrives at the South side for the meeting with South Korea at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP

By The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the North made such a statement during rare talks between the rivals at the border on Tuesday.

He cited the North Korean officials there as saying its delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.

Chun says South Korea proposed the two Koreas conduct a joint march during the Game's opening and closing ceremonies.

He says South Korea also proposed resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war and offering talks designed to reduce animosities in frontline areas.

