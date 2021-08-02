Olympic baseball: USA vs. Japan

Yuki Yanagita tied it with an RBI grounder off Scott McGough in the ninth inning, Takuya Kai hit a winning single against Edwin Jackson in the 10th and Japan beat the United States, 7-6, on Aug. 2, 2021, to reach the Olympic baseball semifinals.

Japan's starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka hurls the ball during the second inning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games baseball round 2 game between USA and Japan at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 2, 2021. (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka hurls the ball during the first inning of the Olympic Games baseball round 2 game between USA and Japan at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 2, 2021.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Anthony Carter #48 of Team United States pitches in the fifth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Triston Casas #26 of Team United States celebrates with Tyler Austin #23 after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Todd Frazier #25 of Team United States hits a double in the fourth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Eric Filia #5 of Team United States returns to the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Triston Casas #26 of Team United States slides to score in the fourth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Masahiro Tanaka #18 of Team Japan reacts against Team United States during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Shane Baz #35 of Team United States pitches in the second inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Takuya Kai #10 of Team Japan celebrates with his teammates after hitting a game-winning single in the tenth inning to defeat Team United States 7-6 during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Takuya Kai #10 of Team Japan celebrates with his teammates after hitting a game-winning single in the tenth inning to defeat Team United States 7-6 during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Takuya Kai #10 of Team Japan reacts after hitting a game-winning single in the tenth inning to defeat Team United States 7-6 during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Eric Filia #5 of Team United States reacts as he scores in the fourth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Anthony Gose #31 of Team United States pitches in the sixth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Koudai Senga #21 of Team Japan enters in the sixth inning against Team United States during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)