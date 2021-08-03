Olympic men's basketball: USA vs Spain

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to keep his quest for a third Olympic title alive, and the Americans are headed to the medal round in men's basketball after ousting Spain, 95-81, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in a quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games.

Chris Middleton (C) of the United States in action against Willy Hernangomez (L) and Unman Garuda of Spain during the Men's Basketball Quarterfinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, 03 August 2021.

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Khris Middleton #8 of Team United States drives to the basket against Willy Hernangomez #14 of Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Sergio Llull #23 of Team Spain defends against Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Devin Booker #15 of Team United States watches the ball go through the hoop against Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Aris Messinis - Pool/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternative crop of image #1332074369) Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States looks on after a win against Spain following a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Damian Lillard #6 of Team United States is defended by Sergio Rodriguez #6 of Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Kevin Durant #7 and Draymond Green #14 of Team United States celebrate a win against Spain following a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Willy Hernangomez #14 of Team Spain and Devin Booker #15 of Team United States embrace after Spain's loss to the United States following a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States drives to the basket against Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States passes around Usman Garuba #16 of Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States dunks against Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Jrue Holiday #12 of Team United States drives to the basket against Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall - Pool/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Devin Booker #15 of Team United States strips the ball away dfrom Ricky Rubio #9 of Team Spain during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Draymond Green #14 of Team USA knocks the ball away from Usman Garuba #16 of Team Spain after pulling down a rebound during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

Alberto Abalde #20 of Team Spain blocks a shot by Devin Booker #15 of Team United States during the first half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States dunks against Spain during the first half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.