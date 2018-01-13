TODAY'S PAPER
Shaun White’s perfect 100 punches ticket for Olympics

Shaun White’s winning run included two of the toughest tricks on the halfpipe — the Double McTwist 1260 that he patented and the frontside double cork 1440.

Shaun White #2 of the United States

Shaun White #2 of the United States competes in the FIS World Cup 2018 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe final during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 9, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

By The Associated Press
Shaun White made the U.S. Olympic team in grand fashion — scoring a perfect 100 at the U.S. Grand Prix event in Snowmass, Colorado, to set himself up as a favorite to win a third gold medal.

White’s winning run Saturday included two of the toughest tricks on the halfpipe — the Double McTwist 1260 that he patented and the frontside double cork 1440.

Ben Ferguson finished fifth to secure his spot; he’ll join White and Jake Pates on the Olympic team. Danny Davis is among those now competing for a possible fourth spot.

Spain’s Queralt Castellet won the women’s events, followed by Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro and Kelly Clark. Kim has already qualified, while Mastro and Clark have the edge for the other two spots heading into next weekend’s final qualifying event. — AP

