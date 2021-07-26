TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsOlympics

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Print

Photos of American gymnast Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles competes on floor during the women's
Credit: TNS/Carmen Mandato

Simone Biles competes on floor during the women's U.S. Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 25, 2021 in St. Louis.

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the floor during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LOIC VENANCE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LOIC VENANCE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BUREAU

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LOIC VENANCE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

US gymnasts Mykayla Skinner (L) and Simone Biles
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LOIC VENANCE

US gymnasts Mykayla Skinner (L) and Simone Biles pose after a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021, a few days prior to the beginning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

US gymnast Simone Biles (L) speaks to a
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LOIC VENANCE

US gymnast Simone Biles (L) speaks to a teammate during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, on the eve of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Simone Biles, of the United States, smiles after
Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Simone Biles, of the United States, smiles after performing on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. 

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the vault during women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles, of United States, steps out as
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Simone Biles, of United States, steps out as she performs on the floor exercise during women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the vault during women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of
Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

New York Sports

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from
Rojas: DeGrom 'felt good' after first time on mound since being shut down
Rich Hill #21 of the New York Mets
McNeil caps Mets' four-run rally in sixth to beat Jays in Hill's debut
New York Yankees' Domingo German delivers a pitch
Red Sox end German's no-hit bid, score five in eighth to defeat Yankees
Jeanne Peterson, right, with her twin sister, Karen
Jeanne Peterson, elite runner from Massapequa, dies at 51
Newsday's Erik Boland discusses the Yankees' loss to
Yanks left to process another crushing defeat following loss to Red Sox
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees looks
Lennon: For first time, Boone looks shaken after tough loss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?