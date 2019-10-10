TODAY'S PAPER
Simone Biles at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles won her fifth world all-around title at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. She now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 08: Simone Biles of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 08: Simone Biles of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles waves to the crowd after finishing her floor routine during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 08: Simone Biles of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles performs on the vault during women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles performs on the vault during women's qualification on Day 2 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 5, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during
Photo Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/THOMAS KIENZLE

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/THOMAS KIENZLE

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles performs on the beam during the
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/THOMAS KIENZLE

Simone Biles performs on the beam during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles reacts after performing on the floor
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles reacts after performing on the floor during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles performs on the vault during the
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles performs on the vault during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles reacts after performing on the vault
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles reacts after performing on the vault during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles reacts during the women's all-around final
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles reacts during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles competes during the women's all-around final
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles competes during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/THOMAS KIENZLE

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles competes in the vault during the
Photo Credit: DANIEL KOPATSCH/EPA-EFE/Shutters/DANIEL KOPATSCH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Simone Biles competes in the vault during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Simone Biles performs on the floor during the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during
Photo Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during warmup for the women's all-around final on Day 7 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

