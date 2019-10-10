Simone Biles won her fifth world all-around title at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. She now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2019.

