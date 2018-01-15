TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Overcast 25° Good Evening
SportsOlympics

Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by Larry Nassar

Biles joins a list of high-profile gymnasts who have come out against the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

Simone Biles of the United States looks on

Simone Biles of the United States looks on during Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 14, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Biles, who won four gold medals and five overall at the 2016 Olympics, released a statement via Twitter on Monday saying she is one of the “many survivors” that were abused by Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who spent more than two decades as a physician at USA Gymnastics while also working at Michigan State University, has admitted sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.

He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and is facing another 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven girls.

Biles, now 20, called Nassar’s behavior “completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially from someone whom I was told to trust.”

Biles joins a list of high-profile gymnasts who have come out against Nassar, including six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, 2012 all-around champion Gabby Douglas and two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a basket Knicks beat Nets for third time this season
A source said Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Source: Giants expected to hire Shurmur as head coach
The Nets' Quincy Acy drives past the Celtics' Acy applauds Martin Luther King’s legacy
Tim Hardaway Jr. on the Knicks' bench against Hardaway sits against Nets as a precaution
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson against North Carolina State NFL mock draft 1.2: The first 28 picks
Contest applicants must be at least 18 years Knicks, Squarespace to aid 4 local businesses