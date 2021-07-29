TODAY'S PAPER
Gymnastics all-around underway without Biles

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team United

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team United States watch the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Wednesday in Tokyo. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

By The Associated Press
The women’s all-around gymnastics final is underway without reigning champion Simone Biles.

Biles pulled out of the competition on Wednesday to focus on her mental health. That leaves the bid for the gold medal wide open.

American Sunisa Lee, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, and Russian athletes Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova were separated but mere tenths during qualifying. Biles’ withdrawal opened the door for American Jade Carey to also compete in the event.

The top six gymnasts from qualifying will start on vault before making their way to uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

An American has won each of the last four Olympic titles. The last non-American to win was Simona Amanar of Romania in Sydney in 2000.

