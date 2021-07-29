TODAY'S PAPER
Olympic photos: USA's Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics gold

Print

Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title at the Tokyo Olympics on July 29, 2021. She edged out Rebeca Andrade of Brazil 

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, blows on
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, blows on the balance beam before performing on it during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, celebrates with
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, celebrates with her coach Jeff Graba after she won the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, finishes on
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, finishes on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, celebrates with
Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, celebrates with her coach Jeff Graba after her performance on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

