A photographic look at Team USA in competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: John Landsteiner of Team United States competes against Team ROC during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Matt Hamilton of Team United States competes against Team ROC during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Matt Hamilton, Christopher Plys and John Landsteiner of Team United States compete against Team ROC during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander of Team United States react after sliding during the Luge Doubles Run 2 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Silver medallist, Colby Stevenson of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men's Freeski Big Air medal ceremony on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Bronze medallist, Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free medal ceremony on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Zhangjiakou Medal Plaza on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander of Team United States slide during the Luge Doubles Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Silver medallist, Colby Stevenson of Team United States celebrates with their medal during the Men's Freeski Big Air medal ceremony on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Taylor Fletcher of Team United States competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country Round at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Katie Uhlaender of Team United States slides during Women's Skeleton training on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts after winning the gold medal after the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States poses during the Women's Snowboard Cross flower ceremony on Day 5 of the Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Jasper Good of Team United States competes during Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Ski Jumping Trial Round at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Katie Hensien of Team United States skis during the Women's Slalom Run 2 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Paula Moltzan of Team United States skis during the Women's Slalom Run 2 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Shaun White of Team United States reacts during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: He Feng of Team China of Team United States during the Women's Snowboard Cross Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Silver medallist Colby Stevenson of Team United States reacts with their countries flag after the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States looks on prior to the Women's Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Mia Kilburg of Team United States prepares to skate during the Women's 1500m on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Rosie Brennan of Team United States competes during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Qualification on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Summer Britcher of Team United States reacts after her Women's Singles Luge Run 3 on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 08, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates after winning the Bronze medal during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Jessie Diggins of Team United States reacts after winning the Bronze medal following the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates after winning the Bronze medal during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Emery Lehman of Team United States skates during the Men's 1500m on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Leif Nordgren of Team United States skis during Men's Biathlon 20km Individual at National Biathlon Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: River Radamus of Team United States skis during the Men's Super-G on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 08, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Jason Brown of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Amanda Kessel #28, Megan Bozek #9, Hilary Knight #21 and their Team United States teammates huddle together at their net before the Group A Women's Preliminary Round ice hockey match between Team United States and Team Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 08: Darian Stevens of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Brittany Bowe of Team United States prepares to skate during the Women's 1500m on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Karen Chen of Team United States skates during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Madison Chock and Evan Bates of Team United States skate during the Ice Dance Free Dance Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team United States skate during the Pair Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States does not finish during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 07, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Olivia Giaccio of Team United States competes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)