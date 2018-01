Meet the U.S. women's Olympic figure skating team

Get a closer look at the three women who will represent the United States figure skating team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, as well as the three alternates selected.

Karen Chen Hometown: Fremont, California

Team/club: Peninsula Skating Club

Age during 2018 Games: 18

Olympic experience: N/A

Mirai Nagasu Hometown: Arcadia, California

Team/club: Pasadena FSC

Age during 2018 Games: 24

Olympic experience: Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games, fourth (individual)

Bradie Tennell Hometown: Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Team/club: Skokie Valley FSC

Age during 2018 Games: 20

Olympic experience: N/A

Ashley Wagner, first alternate Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

Team/club: Skating Club of Wilmington

Age during 2018 Games: 26

Olympic experience: Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, bronze (team); seventh (individual)

Mariah Bell, second alternate Hometown: Monument, Colorado

Team/club: Rocky Mountain Figure Skating Club

Age during 2018 Games: 21

Olympic experience: N/A

Angela Wang, third alternate Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Team/club: Salt Lake FS

Age during 2018 Games: 21

Olympic experience: N/A