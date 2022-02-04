TODAY'S PAPER
Team USA at the 2022 Olympics opening ceremony

See the Olympians from the United States in the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Feb. 4, 2022.

Athletes from the United States arrive during the
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Athletes from the United States arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of
Credit: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Athletes from the United States arrive during the
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Athletes from the United States arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of
Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Brittany
Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Members of Team United States wave during the
Credit: Getty Images/Julian Finney

Members of Team United States wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Members of Team United States wave during the
Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

Members of Team United States wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Members of Team United States wave during the
Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

Members of Team United States wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Members of Team United States wave during the
Credit: Getty Images/Julian Finney

Members of Team United States wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of
Credit: Getty Images/Julian Finney

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of
Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Members of Team United States wave during the
Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

Members of Team United States wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Brittany
Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Members of Team
Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Members of Team United States pose for a photograph during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

