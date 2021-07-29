Scenes from around Japan as Tokyo hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics from July 20 to Aug. 8, 2021.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Tsukimi Namiki (red) Team of Japan is knocked down by Graziele Sousa of Team Brazil during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)

CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Inna Deriglazova of Team ROC celebrates with team mate Larisa Korobeynikova after defeating Team France during the Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 29, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sun Yingsha of Team China serves the ball during her Women's Singles Gold Medal match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini of Team Italy react after winning the gold medal during the Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Jennifer Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes in the floor exercise during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Kaylee McKeown of Team Australia competes in heat four of the Women's 200m Backstroke on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Yara Elsharkawy of Team Egypt, right, competes against Yuka Ueno of Team Japan in Women's Foil Team Classifications on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 29, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 29: Kristina Seredina of Team ROC scores try in the Women-€"s pool A match between Team ROC and Team Kenya during the Rugby Sevens on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Kunwoo Park #37 of Team South Korea scores to defeat Team Israel 6-5 in ten innings during the baseball Opening Round Group B game between Team Israel and Team Republic of Korea on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Silver medalist Mallory Franklin of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Jessica Fox of Team Australia and bronze medalist Andrea Herzog of Team Germany celebrate during the medal ceremony following the Women's Canoe Slalom final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Jamina Roberts of Team Sweden shoots and scores against as Beatrice Edwige, Pauletta Foppa and Grace Zaadi Deuna of Team France defend during of the Women's Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Sweden and France on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Agustina Gorzelany of Team Argentina celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Women's Preliminary Pool B match between Japan and Argentina on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Alja Kozorog of Team Slovenia competes during the Women's Canoe Slalom Semi-final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Players of Team United States celebrate following victory during the Women's Preliminary - Pool B volleyball match between Team United States and Team Turkey on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Kristine Breistoel of Team Norway shoots at goal over Durdina Jaukovic and Tatjana Brnovic of Team Montenegro during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Montenegro and Norway on day six of the Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Aaron Wolf of Team Japan defeats Guham Cho of Team Republic of Korea during the Men-€"s Judo 100kg Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Filip Filipovic of Team Serbia in action during the Men's Preliminary Round Group B match between Serbia and Australia on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/2021 Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Yauhen Tsurkin of Team Belarus competes in the Men's 100m Butterfly heats on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Shi Yu Qi of Team China reacts as he competes against Jonatan Christie of Team Indonesia during a Men's Singles Round of 16 match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Alvaro Morais Filho of Team Brazil celebrates during the Men's Preliminary Pool D match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

FUJISAWA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Team Great Britain head out onto the water to compete in the Men's Skiff 49er class on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 29, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: A General view of racers jumping during the Womens Quarterfinals of the Cycling BMX Racing at Ariake Urban Park on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: (L-R) Joris Daudet of Team France, Joris Harmsen of Team Netherlands, Tore Navrestad of Team Norway, Vincent Pelluard of Team Colombia, Evgeny Kleshchenko of Team ROC and Simon M. Marquart of Team Switzerland as they compete during the Men's BMX quarterfinal heat 3, run 3 on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Jessica Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Philip Dalhausser #1 of Team United States attempts to block the hit by Team Argentina during the Men's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel of the United States starts in his heat of the men's 100-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Artur Dalaloyan of Team ROC during the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Katie Ledecky of the United States celebrates winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Marcel Schiller of Team Germany takes a penalty against goalkeeper, Leonel Sergio Carlos Maciel of Team Argentina during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Argentina and Germany on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

(L-R) Alison Marie Weisz and William Shaner of Team United States during the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification on day four of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 27, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan.

Sylvia Fowles #13 of Team United States goes up for a shot against Elizabeth Balogun #4 of Team Nigeria during a Women's Preliminary Round Group B game on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 27, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan prepares to receive serve during her Women's Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Alexander Bachmann (L) of Team Germany competes against Ruslan Zhaparov of Team Kazakhstan during the Men's +80kg Taekwondo Round of 16 contest on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 27, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Flora Duffy of Team Bermuda dives into the water during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Flora Duffy (R) of Team Bermuda and Laura Lindemann of Team Germany ride ahead as athletes compete during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tatjana Schoemaker of Team South Africa finishes second in the final of the womens 100m breast stroke during the Swimming event on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 Tokyo, Japan.

Artur Dalaloyan of Team ROC competes on vault during the Men's Team Final during the Men's Team Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Oleg Stoyanovskiy #2 of Team ROC attempts to block the hit by Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva #1 of Team Mexico during the Men's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sam Mikulak of Team United States competes on the horizontal bar during the Men's Team Final on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Masahiro Sekita #12 of Team Japan reacts with team mates after defeating Team Canada during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A volleyball on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sofia Pozdniakova of Team ROC celebrates after winning the Women's Sabre Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout against Sofya Velikaya of Team ROC on day three of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Mirko Zanni of Team Italy competes during the Weightlifting - Men's 67kg Group A on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Inna Deriglazova of Team ROC (L) competes against Lee Kiefer of Team United States (R) in the Women's Foil Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Leon Glatzer of Team Germany performs an aerial maneuver during the Men's Round 2 heat on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 25, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.

Ross of Team United States competes against Irem Karamete of Team Turkey in Women's Individual Foil first round on day two of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Marion Faustino Ah Tong of Team Samoa (red gloves) Stephen Zimba of Team Zambia (blue gloves) and compete during their Men's Welter (63-69kg) round of 32 bout on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Marcella Filippi of Team Italy is challenged by Marie-Eve Paget of Team France during the Women's Pool Round match between France and Italy on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Aron Szilagyi of Hungary celebrates winning the gold medal in men's sabre individual gold medal bout against Luigi Samele of Italy in the fencing on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Michelle Moultrie #16 and Haylie McCleney #8 of Team United States react after McCleney and Amanda Chidester #4 (not in photo) scored in the third inning against Team Mexico during the Softball Opening Round on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

Tai Tzu-Ying of Team Chinese Taipei competes against Sabrina Jaquet of Team Switzerland during a Women's Singles Group P match on day one of the 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 24, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Agatha Bednarczuk #1 of Team Brazil dives for the ball against Team Argentina during the Women's Preliminary - Pool A on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Saadat Dalgatova (Red) of Team ROC exchanges punches with Baison Manikon (Blue) of Team Thailand during the Women's Welter (64-69kg) preliminary round of 32 during the Men's Feather (52-57kg) on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Nikhil Kumar of Team USA in action during his men's singles preliminary round table tennis match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kaito Streets of Team Japan reacts as he competes against Akram Bounabi of Team Algeria on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

A fleet of 470 class dinghy's in action during a practice race today in Enoshima ahead of the Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Judges wearing masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic look on as an athlete trains in the floor exercise during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Mahina Maeda of Team Japan surfs during a practice session at Tsurigaskai Surfing Beach ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Lucien Delfour of Team Australia trains at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

John John Florence of Team United States surfs during a practice session at Tsurigaskai Surfing Beach ahead of the Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Pitcher Eujenna Caira of Team Canada and Haylie McCleney of Team USA react after McCleney scored in the fifth inning during the Softball Opening Round of the Olympic Games at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan.

Polly Swann and Helen Glover of Team Great Britain Women's Pair (W2-) in action during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Sea Forest Waterway will host the rowing, and canoe sprint competition.

Shane Wiskus of Team USA reacts as he dismounts from the rings during a practice session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021.

Stephanie Labbe of Team Canada looks dejected following the Women's First Round Group E match between Japan and Canada during the Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 21, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.

Tameka Yallop #13 of Team Australia celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Women's First Round Group G match between Australia and New Zealand during the Tokyo Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Sideris Tasiadis of Team Germany in action during training at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 19, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Yu-Jan Shiao of Chinese Taipei during a practice session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre ahead of the Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

A wave breaks at Tsurigasaki beach as the venue for the surfing competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics stands in the background in Ichinomiya, Japan, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.