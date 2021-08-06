TODAY'S PAPER
SportsOlympics

Tokyo Olympics: U.S. men's basketball vs. France

The U.S. men's basketball team faced France in the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Kevin Durant (7), left, tries to
Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

United States' Kevin Durant (7), left, tries to block France's Rudy Gobert (27) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France head coach Vincent Collet interacts with his
Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

France head coach Vincent Collet interacts with his team members during men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Kevin Durant (7) and France's Rudy
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

United States' Kevin Durant (7) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) watch the ball during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Jrue Holiday (12) drives to the
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

United States' Jrue Holiday (12) drives to the basket past France's Rudy Gobert (27) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France head coach Vincent Collet, center facing camera,
Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

France head coach Vincent Collet, center facing camera, interacts with his team members during men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives past United States'
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives past United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Members of France team stand for their national
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Members of France team stand for their national anthem prior to the men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives around United States'
Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives around United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France's Guerschon Yabusele (7) dunks to score during
Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

France's Guerschon Yabusele (7) dunks to score during men's basketball gold medal game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

