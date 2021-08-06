The U.S. men's basketball team faced France in the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Kevin Durant (7), left, tries to block France's Rudy Gobert (27) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France head coach Vincent Collet interacts with his team members during men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Kevin Durant (7) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) watch the ball during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Jrue Holiday (12) drives to the basket past France's Rudy Gobert (27) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France head coach Vincent Collet, center facing camera, interacts with his team members during men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives past United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Members of France team stand for their national anthem prior to the men's basketball gold medal game between France and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives around United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.