U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2018

Scenes from the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California.

Karen Chen competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Emily Chan performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Ashley Wagner competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Karen Chen performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Mariah Bell competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Ashley Wagner competes in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Amber Glenn reacts after performing during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Starr Andrews performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Bradie Tennell competes in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Karne Chen waits for her score in the kiss and cry with coach Tammy Gambill after skating in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Ashley Wagner competes in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Karen Chen competes in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Mirai Nagasu celebrates in the kiss and cry with coaches Drew Meekins and Tom Zakrajsek after skating in the Ladies Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Ashley Lin performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Mirai Nagasu slips during her routine in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Mirai Nagasu competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Starr Andrews competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 3, 2018 in San Jose, California.