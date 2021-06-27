TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis on June 26-27.

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Suni Lee competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Simone Biles competes on the vault during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Grace McCallum competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Simone Biles has her ankle taped after falling while competing on the balance beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Eaker warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Grace McCallum competes in the floor exercise during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Riley McCusker competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Amari Drayton competes in the floor exercise during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Simone Biles competes on the vault during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Emma Malabuyo competes on the vault during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Jordan Chiles looks on during warm ups prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Simone Biles warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Ava Siegfeldt warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Mikulak competes on the pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Alex Diab, Akash Modi, Allen Bower, Cameron Bock, Brandon Briones, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak, Shane Wiskus, and Alec Yoder pose after being selected to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team after the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Sam Mikulak competes on the parallel bars during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Allan Bower competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Brody Malone competes on pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Akash Modi competes on the pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Yul Moldauer competes on parallel bars during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Brandon Briones competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Alex Diab competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Alex Diab competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Sam Mikulak competes on high bar during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Yul Moldauer competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Yul Moldauer competes on the horizontal bar during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Yul Moldauer competes in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Members of the US Men's Olympic Gymnastic Team and alternates stand on stage after the conclusion of the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

