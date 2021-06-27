Scenes from the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis on June 26-27.

Suni Lee competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Simone Biles competes on the vault during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Grace McCallum competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Simone Biles has her ankle taped after falling while competing on the balance beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Eaker warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Grace McCallum competes in the floor exercise during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Riley McCusker competes on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Amari Drayton competes in the floor exercise during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Simone Biles competes on the vault during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Emma Malabuyo competes on the vault during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles looks on during warm ups prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Simone Biles warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ava Siegfeldt warms up on the vault prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Mikulak competes on the pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Alex Diab, Akash Modi, Allen Bower, Cameron Bock, Brandon Briones, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak, Shane Wiskus, and Alec Yoder pose after being selected to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team after the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Sam Mikulak competes on the parallel bars during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Allan Bower competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Brody Malone competes on pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Akash Modi competes on the pommel horse during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Yul Moldauer competes on parallel bars during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Brandon Briones competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Alex Diab competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Sam Mikulak competes on high bar during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 26: Yul Moldauer competes on rings during the Men's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Yul Moldauer competes on the horizontal bar during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Yul Moldauer competes in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)