Scenes from the pool in Omaha, Nebraska for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Michael Andrew reacts after finishing in second place in the men's 50 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

Michael Andrew of the United States reacts after competing in a semifinal heat for the Men's 50m freestyle during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 18: Chase Kalisz and Ryan Lochte of the United States react after competing in the Men's 200m individual medley final during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 18: Ryan Lochte of the United States reacts after competing in the Men's 200m individual medley final during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 17: Ryan Lochte of the United States holds daughter Liv Rae Lochte after competing in a semifinal heat for the Men's 200m individual medley during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the Women's 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after competing in the Women's 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Andrew Capobianco competes in the men's 3-meter springboard final during day 8 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at Indiana University Natatorium on June 13, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Capobianco competes in the men's 3-meter springboard final during day 8 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at Indiana University Natatorium on June 13, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 20: Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel of the United States react after competing in the Women's 50m freestyle final during Day Eight of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bobby Finke of the United States reacts after competing in a preliminary heat for the Men's 1500m freestyle during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Simone Manuel of the United States reacts after competing in a preliminary heat for the Women's 50m freestyle during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 18: Lilly King and Annie Lazor of the United States react after competing in the Women's 200m breaststroke final during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Regan Smith of the United States of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 200m backstroke during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Lilly King of the United States competes in a semifinal heat for the Women's 200m breaststroke during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after competing in the Men's 100m freestyle final during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 16: Jack Armstrong of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Men's 100m freestyle during Day Four of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 16, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 16: Connor Lamastra of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Men's 200m breaststroke during Day Four of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 16, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Regan Smith of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 200m butterfly during Day Four of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 16, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jake Mitchell of the United States reacts after swimming a 400m freestyle time trial during Day Three of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby of the United States react after competing in the Women's 100m breaststroke final during Day Three of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kieran Smith of the United States prepares to compete in the Men's 200m freestyle final during Day Three of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Andrew Wilson of the United States, Michael Andrew of the United States and Nic Fink of the United States compete in the Men's 100m breaststroke final during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Michael Andrew and Nic Fink of the United States compete in the Men's 100 Meter Breaststroke Final during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 400m freestyle during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Chris Jhong of the United States competes in the preliminary heat for the Men's 400m individual medley during Day One of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 13, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Leah Hay of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 400m individual medley during Day One of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 13, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Michael Andrew of the United States reacts after setting an American record while competing in a preliminary heat for the Men's 100m breastroke during Day One of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 13, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.