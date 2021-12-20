U.S. Olympic trials: Speed skating

Scenes from the oval in Kearns, Utah, as the U.S. Olympic trials for speed skating take place.

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Kristen Santos leads a Women's 1000 meter semifinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Andrew Heo looks on before the Men's 1000 meter final on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Pivirotto celebrates after winning the Men's 500 meter final on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 18: Kristen Santos wipes away tears after winning the Women's 1500 meter final on Day 2 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 18, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 17: Maame Biney competes in a Women's 500 meter quarterfinal during day 1 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on December 17, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Julie Letai competes in the Women's 500 meter quarterfinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Joonhwa Hong falls during a Men's 1000 meter semifinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Pivirotto celebrates after winning the Men's 500 meter final on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 18: Julie Letai (L) hugs Kristen Santos (R) after Santos wins the Women's 1500 meter final on Day 2 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 18, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 17: Joonhwa Hong competes in a Men's 500 meter quarterfinal during day 1 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on December 17, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Corinne Stoddard competes in the Women's 500 meter quarterfinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Marcus Howard falls during a Men's 1000 meter semifinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah.

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Maame Biney competes in the Women's 500 meter final on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Pivirotto shares a moment with a loved one after securing a spot with the 2022 Olympic squad on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Maame Biney competes in the Women's 500 meter final on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Eunice Lee looks on after securing a spot on the 2022 Olympic squad on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 18: Andrew Heo celebrates after winning the Men's 1500 meter final on Day 2 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 18, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 18: Ryan Pivirotto looks on before the Men's 1000 meter final on Day 2 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 18, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 17: Ryan Pivirotto leads a Men's 1500 semifinal during day 1 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on December 17, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH - DECEMBER 19: Clayton DeClemente leads a Men's 1000 meter quarterfinal on Day 3 of the US Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at Utah Olympic Oval on December 19, 2021 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)