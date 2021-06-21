U.S. Olympic trials: Track and Field

Scenes from Eugene, Oregon, as athletes competed in the U.S. Olympic trials for track and field heading into the Tokyo Games in July.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Garrett Scantling competes in the Men's Decathlon Pole Vault on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Garrett Scantling competes in the Men's Decathlon 110 Meters Hurdles on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Adam Coulon competes in the Men's Pole Vault Qualifying on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Valarie Allman poses on the podium after the Women's Discus Throw Final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Brianna McNeal competes in the first round of Women's 100 Meter Hurdles on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the Women's 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Zach Ziemek competes in the Men's Decathlon Shot Put on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Kyle Garland competes in the Men's Decathlon Shot Put on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Harrison Williams competes in the Men's Decathlon Long Jump on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Solomon Simmons competes in the Men's Decathlon Long Jump on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 18: Kendall Ellis competes in the first round of the Women's 400 Meter during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Runners compete in the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase first round on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Sara Vaughn competes in the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase first round on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Christina Clemons reacts after the Women's 100 Meter Hurdles Semi-Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles compete in the Men's 100 Meter Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Emma Coburn reacts after winning her heat of the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase first round on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Emma Coburn competes in the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase first round on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Runners compete in the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase first round on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Keni Harrison poses after winning the Women's 100 Meter Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Imani Oliver competes in the Women's Triple Jump Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Amina Smith competes in the Women's High Jump Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Tim Ehrhardt reacts while competing in the Men's Decathlon Pole Vault on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley cross the finish line in the Men's 100 Meter Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Allyson Felix celebrates after finishing second in the Women's 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after finishing second in the Womne's 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Solomon Simmons competes in the Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Samuel Black competes in the Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)