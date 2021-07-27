Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women made it through to the quarterfinals of the women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics after a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday, July 27, 2021,

Australia's goalkeeper Teagan Micah, left, and United States' Megan Rapinoe battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

United States' Samantha Mewis goes for the ball during a women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Australia's Clare Polkinghorne, center, heads the ball during a women's soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

United States' Alex Morgan, right, kicks the ball during a women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Australia's Sam Kerr, 2nd right, and United States' Julie Ertz, left, battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

United States' Julie Ertz, left, and Australia's Mary Fowler eye the ball during a women's soccer match at the Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan.

Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States warms up with teammates prior to the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan.

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States runs with the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States scores a goal that is ruled out for offside by VAR during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States takes a throw in during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Julie Ertz #8 of Team United States on the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Kelley O'Hara #5 of Team United States passes the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States looks on during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Steph Catley #7 of Team Australia battles for possession with Lynn Williams #21 of Team United States during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Kelley O'Hara #5 of Team United States runs with the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States is closed down by Chloe Logarzo #6 of Team Australia during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Mary Fowler #11 of Team Australia battles for possession with Samantha Mewis #3 of Team United States during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States looks on during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States controls the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States battles for possession with Sam Kerr #2 of Team Australia during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States breaks away from Chloe Logarzo #6 and Tameka Yallop #13 of Team Australia during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States battles for possession with Chloe Logarzo #6 of Team Australia during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States shoots whilst under pressure from Chloe Logarzo #6 of Team Australia during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

United States' Christen Press, left, goes for the ball during a women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)