USA advanced into the Olympic semifinals after beating the Netherlands in penalty kicks, 4-2, in the quarterfinals. The score was 2-2 after extra time.

Netherlands' Lynn Wilms stretches for a ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

United States' Alex Morgan jumps over Netherlands' goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal as she attempts to score during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

United States' Kelley O'Hara falls as she is tackled by Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

United States' Christen Press, left, and Netherlands' Lieke Martens battle for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden, front and United States' Crystal Dunn go for a header during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

United States' Carli Lloyd stretches for a ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Netherlands' Dominique Janssen, left, and United States' Lynn Williams jump for a header during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States celebrates with Christen Press #11 and Rose Lavelle #16 following their team's victory in the penalty shoot out during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Christen Press #11 of Team United States scores their team's third penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Players of Team United States react during the penalty shoot out during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Alyssa Naeher #1 of Team United States looks on during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States looks on during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Alyssa Naeher #1 of Team United States fails to save a shot from Vivianne Miedema #9 of Team Netherlands (not pictured) as she scores her side's first goal during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)