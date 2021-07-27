Olympic softball gold medal game: USA vs. Japan

Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.

United States pitcher Cat Osterman is replaced with Ally Carda in the third inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Cat Osterman reacts after a ground out that ends the first inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Saki Yamazaki celebrates her sacrifice bunt with teammates during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Members of team United States meet ahead of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yu Yamamoto catches a fly out during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Members of team United States react after a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Nodoka Harada reacts after being hit while batting during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Members of team Japan celebrate after winning the gold medal in softball against the United States at the Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0.

Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches during the first inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Michelle Moultrie catches a fly out during a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fans of team United States cheer during a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yu Yamamoto (5) celebrate after scoring on a single in the fifth inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Japan's Nodoka Harada catches a fly out during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno celebrate after a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

United States' Ally Carda throws out Japan's Haruka Agatsuma at first base during a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Members of team Japan celebrate after a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno, left, fields a ground out during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno , right, and teammates celebrate after a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Japan's Yu Yamamoto (5) celebrate with teammates after scoring on a single in the fifth inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Members of team United States react after a softball game against Japan at the Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0.

Japan's Mana Atsumi, right, is forced out by United States' Delaney Spaulding during a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno (17) and Yu Yamamoto (5) celebrates after a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Janie Reed runs to first after hitting a triple during a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Members of team United States stand for their national anthem prior to a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

United States' Monica Abbott pitches during a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Kelsey Stewart throws out Japan's Nodoka Harada during a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Japan's Yukiko Ueno, center celebrates with teammates after a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0.

United States' Cat Osterman pitches during the first inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yu Yamamoto hits a single in the fifth inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

United States' Ali Aguilar cannot reach a single hit by Japan's Yamato Fujita during a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Cat Osterman reacts after a ground out that ends the first inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

United States' Janie Reed catches a fly out during the second inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Yamato Fujita celebrate scoring during the fourth inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

United States' Ally Carda pitches during the third inning of a softball game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Japan's Saki Yamazaki reacts after hitting a double in the second inning of a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)