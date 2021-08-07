Olympic women's basketball final: USA vs. Japan

United States' A'Ja Wilson (9), left, drives past Japan's Monica Okoye (99) during women's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States' Diana Taurasi (12) celebrates during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States' A'Ja Wilson (9) shoots over Japan's Yuki Miyazawa (52) during women's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during women's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A robot holds the ball during women's basketball gold medal game between Japan and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Tina Charles #14 of Team United States passes the ball Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States drives to the basket against Himawari Akaho #88 and Maki Takada #8 of Team Japan during the second half of the Women's Basketball final at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States passes the ball against Maki Takada #8 of Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States drives to the basket against Maki Takada #8 and Himawari Akaho #88 of Team Japan during the second half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder - Pool/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States drives to the basket against Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States attempts a free throw against Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks to pass the ball against Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States shoots against Maki Takada #8 of Team Japan during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Aris Messinis - Pool/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Himawari Akaho #88 of Team Japan shoots against Diana Taurasi #12 of Team United States during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Nako Motohashi #15 of Team Japan drives to the basket against Tina Charles #14 of Team United States during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States and Nako Motohashi #15 of Team Japan compete for possession of the ball during the first half of the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)