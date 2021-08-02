TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsOlympics

Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Canada

Print

USA fell to Canada, 1-0, in the women's soccer semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA's players react to their loss in the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's players react to their loss in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (C) reacts to the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (C) reacts to the loss during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (2nd-R) reacts to their
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (2nd-R) reacts to their loss in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd reacts after a missed
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Carli Lloyd reacts after a missed chance during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (L) vies for the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BERNETTI

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (L) vies for the ball with Canada's forward Janine Beckie (C) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's midfielder Rose Lavelle (L) reaches for the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's midfielder Rose Lavelle (L) reaches for the ball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (R) reaches the ball
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (R) reaches the ball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (L) scores a penalty
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (L) scores a penalty during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's defender Tierna Davidson (L) vies for the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BERNETTI

USA's defender Tierna Davidson (L) vies for the ball with Canada's forward Deanne Rose during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Christen Press is marked by Canada's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Christen Press is marked by Canada's defender Allysha Chapman (R) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's midfielder Julie Ertz (L) tackles Canada's forward
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BERNETTI

USA's midfielder Julie Ertz (L) tackles Canada's forward Christine Sinclair during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's defender Crystal Dunn (R) vies for the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's defender Crystal Dunn (R) vies for the header with Canada's forward Janine Beckie during the Olympic Games women's semifinal soccer match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. 

USA's forward Lynn Williams is marked by Canada's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BERNETTI

USA's forward Lynn Williams is marked by Canada's defender Ashley Lawrence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Alex Morgan reacts in pain after
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's forward Alex Morgan reacts in pain after a tackle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher reacts after being substituted
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

USA's goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher reacts after being substituted following an injury during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (C) crosses the ball
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/KAZUHIRO NOGI

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (C) crosses the ball as she is closed down by USA's defender Tierna Davidson (R) and USA's defender Becky Sauerbrunn during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Quinn #5 of
Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Quinn #5 of Team Canada is challenged by Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9
Credit: Getty Images/Atsushi Tomura

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9 of Team United States battles for possession with Kadeisha Buchanan #3 of Team Canada during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Allysha Chapman #2
Credit: Getty Images/Atsushi Tomura

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Allysha Chapman #2 of Team Canada celebrates victory at full time as Christen Press #11 of Team United States looks dejected after the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Megan Rapinoe #15
Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States looks dejected following defeat in the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9
Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9 of Team United States is consoled by Christine Sinclair #12 of Team Canada following the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Carli Lloyd #10
Credit: Getty Images/Atsushi Tomura

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Carli Lloyd #10 of Team United States looks dejected following defeat in the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Adriana Leon #9
Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Adriana Leon #9 of Team Canada is challenged by Julie Ertz #8 of Team United States during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Alex Morgan #13
Credit: Getty Images/Atsushi Tomura

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States shoots during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

New York Sports

Andrew Capobianco of the US performs in the
LI's Capobianco advances to Olympic diving semifinals
Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker #80 of the Vanderbilt
Lennon: Mets running low on first-round talent
Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against Arizona
Mets and top pick Rocker fail to get a contract by deadline
Cincinnati 's Kyle Farmer slides in to score
Mets lose rubber game to Reds, drop to 8-9 since All-Star break
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns goes
A look at the Knicks and potential free-agent targets
Carl Lawson #58 of the Jets gets ready
Lawson-Becton practice collisions will make each Jets lineman better
Didn’t find what you were looking for?