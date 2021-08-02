Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Canada

USA fell to Canada, 1-0, in the women's soccer semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA's players react to their loss in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (C) reacts to the loss during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd (2nd-R) reacts to their loss in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Carli Lloyd reacts after a missed chance during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (L) vies for the ball with Canada's forward Janine Beckie (C) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's midfielder Rose Lavelle (L) reaches for the ball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (R) reaches the ball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (L) scores a penalty during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's defender Tierna Davidson (L) vies for the ball with Canada's forward Deanne Rose during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Christen Press is marked by Canada's defender Allysha Chapman (R) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's midfielder Julie Ertz (L) tackles Canada's forward Christine Sinclair during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's defender Crystal Dunn (R) vies for the header with Canada's forward Janine Beckie during the Olympic Games women's semifinal soccer match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021.

USA's forward Lynn Williams is marked by Canada's defender Ashley Lawrence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's forward Alex Morgan reacts in pain after a tackle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher reacts after being substituted following an injury during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (C) crosses the ball as she is closed down by USA's defender Tierna Davidson (R) and USA's defender Becky Sauerbrunn during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Quinn #5 of Team Canada is challenged by Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9 of Team United States battles for possession with Kadeisha Buchanan #3 of Team Canada during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Allysha Chapman #2 of Team Canada celebrates victory at full time as Christen Press #11 of Team United States looks dejected after the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States looks dejected following defeat in the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Lindsey Horan #9 of Team United States is consoled by Christine Sinclair #12 of Team Canada following the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Carli Lloyd #10 of Team United States looks dejected following defeat in the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Adriana Leon #9 of Team Canada is challenged by Julie Ertz #8 of Team United States during the Women's Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)