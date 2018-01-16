Long Island will be well-represented at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Here are the athletes with Long Island connections who will be competing in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

John Daly, skeleton Long Island connection: Born and raised in Smithtown, attended Smithtown High School. Olympic appearances: Three (2010, 2014, 2018) Daly was a track and field star in high school and became an All-American in the decathlon in 2007 at Plattsburgh State. He was originally recruited for luge in 2001 after being introduced to the sport by a middle school gym teacher, but he soon switched to skeleton. Daly finished 15th in Sochi in 2014 and 17th in Vancouver in 2010.

Matt Gilroy, hockey Long Island connection: Born in Mineola, grew up in North Bellmore, attended St. Mary's High School in Manhasset. Olympic appearances: One (2018) With NHLers not competing in this year’s Games, it opened up the opportunity for Gilroy to represent Team USA in the Olympics. Gilroy, 33, spent five seasons in the NHL, including three with the Rangers, from 2009 to 2014 and currently plays for the KHL’s Jokerit.

Justin Krewson, luge Long Island connection: Born and raised in Eastport, attended Eastport-South Manor High School. Olympic appearances: One (2018) Krewson placed sixth in doubles with teammate Andrew Sherk in the 2017 Lake Placid World Cup to earn his first Olympic berth. The 21-year-old is a member of the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department and is an Eagle Scout.