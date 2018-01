PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics TV schedule

Here’s a look at the daily schedule for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Daily. All times are EST and subject to change.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

NBCSN

11 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing - Downhill Training

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Olympic athletes from Russia

Thursday, Feb. 8

NBC

8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating - Team Event (LIVE)

Men’s Short Program

Pairs’ Short Program

Freestyle Skiing - Men’s & Women’s Moguls Competition

2:08 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Canada vs. Norway

China vs. Switzerland

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

China vs. South Korea

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Competition

8 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (LIVE)

Men’s Luge – Training

11:35 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Friday, Feb. 9

NBC

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

12:38 a.m. – 3:38 a.m.

Primetime Encore

Saturday, Feb. 10

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies’ Short Program

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs’ Free Skate

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China

5 a.m. – 7:35 a.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Sunday, Feb. 11

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Free Skate

Ladies’ Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Medal Ceremonies

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Monday, Feb. 12

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding

Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 p.m. – 5:10 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Japan (LIVE)

5:10 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Competition

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Medal Ceremonies

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton – Training

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Training

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Gold Medal Final

1:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden

Medal Ceremonies

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – South Korea vs. Japan (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey –Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Germany (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Thursday, Feb. 15

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

Noon – 2 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Friday, Feb. 16

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Postgame

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Germany (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

Medal Ceremonies

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Norway (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Saturday, Feb. 17

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

7:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Sunday, Feb. 18

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating –Team Pursuit Competition

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

7:10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

10:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Women’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Team Pursuit Competition

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

10:15 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Monday, Feb. 19

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

7:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Tuesday, Feb. 20

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Noon – 5 p.m.

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling

Canada vs. Great Britain

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals

Men’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals

Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

Medal Ceremonies

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

10:45 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Thursday, Feb. 22

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.

Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

5:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Medal Ceremonies

10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Friday, Feb. 23

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 4×7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Review

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Four-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Finals

1 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Medal Ceremonies

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – Midnight

Men’s Biathlon – 4×7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Midnight – 3 a.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Saturday, Feb. 24

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Primetime Plus Coverage

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay)

Olympic Ice

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Sunday, Feb. 25

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

11:35 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (replay)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (replay)