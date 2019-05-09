Good start to spring with porgies leading the way

Fluke and porgies have been driving the search for fillets since their seasons opened last week, but stripers, weakfish and blowfish also have been putting on a show. In general, anglers have scored fairly well with some early spring hot spots producing stellar results and the most aggressive species are varying from port to port.

Hands down, the hot ticket so far this spring has been the porgies. Catches are concentrated in Peconic Bay with full limits the norm for both the private and for-hire fleets. The waters east and west of Jessup Neck have been especially productive, although some fish have also come from around Robins Island and inside Shinnecock Canal. Mixed with the scup in each of these areas have been a few weakfish, blowfish and school bass.

Fluke have gotten off to a solid start as well. The summer flatties can be found off of Greenport and on over to the Greenlawns on the west side of Shelter Island and are steadily spreading across the South Shore as well. Decent scores also have come from Montauk. While the East End fluke action hasn’t yet lit the world on fire, the size of the fish has been pleasing with keepers typically running about 4 pounds and several fish in the 7- to 9-pound class already recorded. If you head out to give the fluke a try, be sure to bring plenty of bait as you’ll need to cut through the sea robins to find your doormat. The spiny-headed sculpins have been relentless.

It’s no surprise that the early edge in big fluke goes to the East End ports, but overall action to the west between Captree and Freeport has been solid around the change of tide. Both the Captree and Freeport fleets are working the State Channel and Reynolds Channel, hooking plenty of short fluke plus a few keepers in the 3- to 7-pound class. Numbers-wise, it’s one of the better starts to West End action in several years —and the calm bay waters being combed offer ideal conditions for bringing along the kids.

Another surprise in the waters around Fire Island and Jones inlets has been a steady run of big blowfish. Brenden Rutigliano at Captree Bait and Tackle said the puffers have been coming up on the Captree piers at a good clip with most anglers catching three to five keepers and some of those “approaching football size.” Anglers using clams for bait have had the edge over those using squid. Rutigliano added that a 4.2-pound fluke was also taken form the dock this week and school bass have been frequent visitors as well.

North Shore fishing action has had a slower start than the South Shore bite in general, most likely because of slightly cooler water temperatures in Long Island Sound. Still anglers are grinding away with bass and a few fluke from Manhasset Bay all the way east to Port Jefferson Harbor.

“We have plenty of school stripers and enough legal bass to keep everyone on their toes,” said Capt. James Schneider of Huntington-based James Joseph Fleet. “The recent rain and cool snap, however, has held back the fluke somewhat. Water temperature is 52 degrees. We need 55 or 56 degrees to light up that bite. A few days of sunshine should get things started. The fish are already here on the bottom.”