Usually by this point in June, local waters have warmed sufficiently to push tasty summer flatties into a steady feeding pattern. This year has been different.

With plenty of rain and sometimes chilly evening temperatures until recently, local waters have remained cooler than expected. That’s prompted prime fluke action to take place on ebbing tides because they drain water that has had time to warm on shallow flats into the deeper channels where most of the fluke prefer to feed.

Later in the summer, when waters begin to reach the upper limits of the fluke’s comfort zone, the best of the bite will swing to incoming tides as they usher in cooler water from the ocean. For now, though, consider the ebb to provide an edge.

Another possible edge for the summer flatties: Think pink. There’s been a fresh invasion of 1- to 2-inch, pale pink shrimp in our bays over recent days as evidenced by those regurgitated on deck by fish being unhooked. With the shrimp tiny but numerous they are an obvious food source for the predatory flounder, but you’ll need to offer a small, lightweight pink teaser to accurately portray the prey.

Try tying on a short, sparsely-dressed pink teaser 12 to 14 inches above a light bucktail if fishing inside a bay, harbor or Long Island Sound. Dance it actively along the bottom using short twitches and you should outscore your rail mates.

Northeast striped bass survey

GrayFishTag Research, Navionics and The Fisherman Magazine recently embarked on a study that deploys satellite tags on post-spawn Hudson River stripers. Sponsored by the electronic mapping professionals at Navionics, who funded a pair of Wildlife Computer MiniPAT devices, the first Northeast Striped Bass Study will monitor the large-scale movement and behavior of these fish.

Info collected during deployment is archived in onboard memory to collect water temperature, pressure and light data. The tags are designed to separate from the fish and float to the surface on Oct. 21. At that point they’ll relay summaries of the stored data via Argos Satellites. At the completion of the study, folks can visit TheFisherman.com to see where these fish traveled using a Navionics app.

Two large stripers, named Liberty and Freedom, were recently tagged and released in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty. Anglers should be on the lookout for these tagged fish and are asked to please release them so they can continue on their information gathering journey. Should you catch one please report the date, location and length to The Fisherman Magazine at 631-345-5200. Video of the tagging trip can be seen at TheFisherman.com.

Turtle research volunteers needed

The Diamondback Terrapin research program at West Meadow Beach, run by Friends of Flax Pond and Hofstra University, could use some volunteer help. Program members comb the beach in search of the turtles, which come ashore this time of year to lay eggs, and then work together to protect the nests. On Wednesday alone they found a dozen turtles. Thursday morning revealed four more by lunchtime.

“You don’t need experience to participate,” said program director, Nancy Grant. “We’ll provide on the job training.”

Turtle watches are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus later in the month corresponding to productive tides. Contact Grant for details at ngrant@flaxpondfriends.org.

Email: outdoortom@optonline.net