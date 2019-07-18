Late July doesn’t have a reputation for producing many lunker fish in our area.

Oh, sure, you’ll hear about an occasional doormat fluke or hefty striper caught at Montauk, but in the South Shore bays, Long Island Sound and near-shore ocean waters, bigger fish tend to make themselves scarce.

Fortunately, the opposite is true of small- to medium-sized fish. Despite generally hot mid-summer weather, species like porgy, sea bass, school blues, triggerfish, blowfish and short-to-slightly larger than legal fluke tend to bite pretty well. That pattern is playing out now, and it presents the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and newbies to the angling game.

“July and August really does see some good action on Long Island’s West End,” said Capt. Steve Kearney of the Point Lookout open boat Super Hawk when we spoke by phone Wednesday. “Our bottom fishing is particularly good right now with a mixed bag of porgies, triggerfish and sea bass, plus a few ling, coming over the rails. You’ll catch a lot of shorts, but most days everyone goes home with a mess of fillets and beginning anglers have ball simply having the rod bend all day long.”

Kearney works local reefs and wrecks just a short ocean ride from port, noting that generally calm seas this month also make these trips a favorite for beginners. His fares, he says, catch best with clam baits, although a few sharpies bring along fluke bait and pick an occasional doormat to win the pool.

“It’s mostly straight up and down fishing,” for these tasty treats, he notes, “with a high-low bottom rig and five-ounce sinker the standard set-up. If you don’t have your own gear, you can rent it from the boat.”

For those who would rather cast from shore, Matt Broderick at J&J Sports in Patchogue suggest heading to the local dock. “This year has seen really good action with blowfish at the Mascot Dock in Patchogue,” he noted, “and snappers are starting to show up now, too. With both on the feed, you can round up a quick and tasty dinner just yards from your parked car.”

Keeper fluke have been tough to come by in most areas this year, save for Shinnecock Bay and Montauk Point. Now you can count Moriches Bay as a hot spot, too, says Gary Grunseich at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches. “Best fluke action I’ve seen in years,” he said. “Anglers are catching 20 to 30 per trip with one out of eight a keeper. The best scores have been on incoming water between buoys 14 and 15 or 27 and 28.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the North Shore porgy fishing remains supreme, although the size of the fish has slipped from jumbos to mediums over the past few weeks. Mark McGowan at Cow Harbor Bait and Tackle in Northport said, “Scup are everywhere, from the docks straight across to Connecticut. Sandworms have been the top bait, but squid is producing, too.”

Out on the North Fork, Captain Phil Kess of the Orient Point charter/open boat Fishy Business said his fares have been loading-up with porgies and sea bass, plus catching plenty of stripers ranging from schoolies to 20-pounders. “It’s fun stuff,” he said, “especially if you are just getting started in the fishing game.”