It’s taken longer than expected, but larger stripers have finally managed to encircle Long Island with some fish in the 20- to 30-pound class now arriving both in the bays and along the ocean beaches between Moriches Inlet and Montauk Point.

As should be expected for this early season showing, clams and trolled parachute lures have accounted for the biggest fish on the south side while the best North Shore action remains inside the harbors on bunker chunks.

Anglers targeting fluke continue to see a decent pick of keepers in the 3- to 6-pound class in Peconic Bay and in the waters off of Huntington, but the South Shore bays remain dominated by shorts. Even where the summer flatties are running small there has been a good deal of interesting by-catch to keep the rods bending.

“We have plenty of short fluke in western Great South Bay,” said Bill Witchey at Comb’s Bait and Tackle in Amityville, “But the real draw has been a chance to catch weakfish while bucktailing for the summer flatties. If you want to try specifically for weaks, the Copiague Hole, Massapequa Cove, West Channel and Atlantique have been productive. That last location has some weaks topping 6 pounds taking vinyl-colored Bass Assassins.”

Witchey also suggested that anyone planning on watching the Jones Beach Air Show over the weekend pick up a few clams and drop them over the side for blowfish. “There are a lot of puffers around this year and they are holding in good raft-up spots like Zachs Bay, Middle Bay and around the Jones Beach piers,” he said.

Porgies remain the undisputed kings of action, both in the Peconics and along the North Shore from Cranes Neck to Mattituck. Some of the scup have been especially large, with a few weighing over 3 pounds.

Just in time for Father's Day

A collection of 167 thoughtfully selected articles by prize-winning author Glenn Sapir has just been released in a leatherette-bound volume, “A Sapir Sampler: Favorites by an Outdoor Writer.”

A member of the New York State Outdoorsmen’s Hall of Fame, Sapir has enjoyed a long and storied outdoors communications career that includes having been the first person to serve on the editorial staffs of what was once considered “The Big Three” of outdoor magazines — Field & Stream, Outdoor Life and Sports Afield.

Since “retiring” in 2014, he has pulled together what was originally envisioned to be a small collection into a 480-page book that covers everything from fishing for peacock bass in the Amazon basin to pursuing caribou and moose in remote Newfoundland. Mixed with those many far-flung adventures is the majority of the contents — accounts of outings, people and places across New York State.

Few outdoors scribes have written as elegantly and honestly as Sapir — or mentored more budding anglers, hunters and aspiring outdoors writers. Through his quiet way of leading by example his influence in the outdoors realm has had an immensely positive impact. I can think of no finer Father’s Day, graduation or birthday gift for a fellow sportsman.

The book can be ordered directly from the author for $29.50, plus $5 shipping. Checks/money orders should be written to: Ashmark Communications, Inc., 21 Shamrock Dr., Putnam Valley, NY 10579. For further information email: gsapir@earthlink.net

