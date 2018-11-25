SNF: Packers vs. Vikings

TODAY'S PAPER
The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night football, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Bettcher

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball for a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Members of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Bettcher

Members of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after a 26-yard touchdown reception by Dalvin Cook #33 in the first quarter during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephen Maturen

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Foslien

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a 15 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Bettcher

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass
Photo Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

