Panthers vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks defeat the Carolina Panthers, 30-27, on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium.
Wes Horton #96 of the Carolina Panthers pressures Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Eric Reid #25 and Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahaws in the second quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to pass over Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carolina Panthers' DJ Moore (12) tries in vain for a catch against Seattle Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (30) and Austin Calitro (58) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers reacts against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers hurdles Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
