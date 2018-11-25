TODAY'S PAPER
Panthers vs. Seahawks

Print

The Seattle Seahawks defeat the Carolina Panthers, 30-27, on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium.

Wes Horton #96 of the Carolina Panthers pressures
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Wes Horton #96 of the Carolina Panthers pressures Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images North America/Grant Halverson

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Eric Reid #25 and Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahaws in the second quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for a
Photo Credit: AP/Mike McCarn

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to pass
Photo Credit: AP/Mike McCarn

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to pass over Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers' DJ Moore (12) tries in vain
Photo Credit: AP/Mike McCarn

Carolina Panthers' DJ Moore (12) tries in vain for a catch against Seattle Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (30) and Austin Calitro (58) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers reacts against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers hurdles
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers hurdles Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

