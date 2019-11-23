Penn State’s Clifford leaves Ohio State game with leg injury

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio - (AP) -- Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left the game against No. 2 Ohio State early in the second quarter after getting hit as he threw.

Clifford went down awkwardly, with his right leg getting caught underneath his body. He still managed to complete a pass on the play but stayed down and came off the field walking gingerly but without assistance.

Will Levis replaced Clifford and helped No. 9 Penn State complete a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Journey Brown's 18-yard run, to make it Ohio State 21-7 with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

A fumble by Ohio State on its next offensive play set up Penn State in the red zone, and Levis ran for a 1-yard score to make it 21-14 moments later.

 

