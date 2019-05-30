LOS ANGELES — Among that which went right Wednesday night for the Mets — the list was long — before Edwin Diaz’s four-run blown save in a 9-8 loss to the Dodgers, what brought the most delight to those in the dugout was the fireworks show sponsored by their first basemen.

Yes, first basemen, plural. Pete Alonso, the starter at first, crushed two home runs, bringing his season total to 19, third-highest in the majors. Dominic Smith, who the Mets finally allowed to play leftfield after he asked to for months, also homered and upped his average to .370.

Alonso and Smith — spring training competitors who have become good buds — combined to go 6-for-9 with five RBIs and five runs scored in their first game in the same major-league lineup.

“Me and him are like two kids in the sandbox out there, just having fun,” Alonso said. “It’s awesome. He’s a good buddy. He’s a great teammate.”

Alonso went deep to right-center in the first inning and leftfield in the fifth; both long balls were immediately preceded by a Smith single. Both shots came against Dodgers righthanded Walker Buehler, an old SEC foe. Alonso, a University of Florida product, played against Buehler, who went to Vanderbilt, for two collegiate seasons.

“Thankfully, I had some stuff from the memory bank,” Alonso said. “I kind of knew what he looked like. He’s obviously gotten better as a player, but he’s still throwing fuzz and good breaking stuff. He was a first-rounder for a reason. He got up [to the majors] quick.”

After Smith tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, the second half of back-to-back jacks with Amed Rosario, he wound up carrying his bat almost all the way to first base as he watched the ball fly.

As pleased as he was with his own performance, Alonso might have been even happier for Smith, a Los Angeles native playing in front of a hometown crowd.

“I love having him in the lineup, but the way he’s been playing out here in front of family and friends, that’s really cool. That’s very special,” Alonso said.

Alonso’s power pace continues to reach and set all sorts of milestones. His 10 homers in May, for example, are the most by a Mets rookie in one month. That tops Darryl Strawberry, who homered nine times in August 1983, and Alonso himself, who homered nine times in April.

With 19 homers, Alonso also:

n Tied Mark McGwire for most by any rookie before June 1.

n Tied Ike Davis (2010) and Ron Swoboda (1965) for second-most by a Mets rookie in an entire season. Only Strawberry (26) had more.

n Is almost halfway to the Mets’ single-season record. That mark is 41, set by Todd Hundley in 1996 and tied by Carlos Beltran in 2006.

Usually, Alonso appreciates his own feats. That’s less true on days when the Mets lose.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “But ultimately I’m just here trying to help this team win. That’s it.”