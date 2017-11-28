Great sports photos from around the world in 2017

Scenes from around the world in sports for 2017.

Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball to score a touchdown against outside linebacker Bruce Carter #54 of the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bryony Frost celebrates on board Stobillee Sirocco after winning the Exeter Racecourse Clydesdale Stakes at Exeter Racecourse on November 26, 2017 in Exeter, England.

Ze Roberto of Palmeiras celebrates his last match as a professional player with his teammates after the match against Botafogo for the Brasileirao Series A 2017 at Allianz Parque Stadium on November 27, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jockey Mick Dee holds on as Consommateur rears the in the mounting yard before Race 7 the Quatclean Zipping Classic during Melbourne Racing at Sandown Lakeside on November 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Watson Boas of Papua New Guinea scores a try during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between Papua New Guinea and the United States on November 12, 2017 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017.

Hannes Reichelt of Austria in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Super G on November 26, 2017 in Lake Louise, Canada.

Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 23, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads for the dugout as a rain delay before the start of the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers on August 2, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians is safe at third as Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees is unable to field the wild throw in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Taru Lahti-liukkonen of Finland serves the ball during the Women's Pool F Main draw match between Finland and Paraguay on July 29, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

Brandon Moss of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by catcher Salvador Perez on August 3, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1500m freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 25, 2017.

The Australia team enter the pool during the Men's Water Polo, preliminary round match between Brazil and Australia on day ten of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 23, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is unable to catch a single hit by Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of the game on July 17, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica struts his stuff alongside cheerleaders after victory in the men's 100m during the IAAF Diamond League Meeting Herculis on July 21, 2017 in Monaco.

Sara Andres Barrio of Spain celebrates after winning bronze in the Womens 200m T44 final during day ten of the IPC World ParaAthletics Championships 2017 at London Stadium on July 23, 2017 in London, England.

Jajuan Williams (R) of Antigua & Barbuda heads at goal under pressure from Anderson Peters of Trinidad & Tobago during the Beach Soccer match 2 between Trinidad & Tobago and Antigua & Barbuda on day 2 of the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games at QE Sports Centre on July 19, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Yukiko Inui of Japan competes during the Synchronised Swimming Solo Free, preliminary round on day four of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 17, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.

Uzbekistan's Nadiya Dusanova competes in the AG Insurance Urban Memorial Liege high jump event, on May 6, 2017, in Liege.

Slovenia's goaltender Gasper Kroselj (L) blocks the puck during the IIHF Men's World Championship group B ice hockey match Finland versus Slovenia on May 10, 2017 in Paris.

Germany´s Yasin Ehliz vies for the puck during IIHF Icehockey world championship first round match between Sweden and Germany in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, western Germany, on May 6, 2017.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 14, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gorkys Hernandez #66 of the San Francisco Giants is unble to catch a RBI double in the first inning off the bat of Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 9, 2017.

Watford's French midfielder Etienne Capoue (R) heads the ball as Chelsea's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (L) keeps goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on May 15, 2017.

Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Western Hymn to win The Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at Chester Racecourse on May 12, 2017 in Chester, England.

Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) falls beside of Augsburg's Dutch defender Paul Verhaegh (R) during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund on May 13, 2017 in Augsburg, southern Germany.

Competitors take part in the Tough Mudder London West at Culden Farm on May 6, 2017 in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin (L) heads the ball with Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg football match Real Madrid CF vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on May 2, 2017.

Maria Sharapova of Russia strikes a pose inside the Rome Colosseum on Day Two of The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 at the Foro Italico on May 14, 2017 in Rome, Italy.

Pedro of Chelsea is chucked in the air by his team mates as they celebrate winning the leauge after the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on May 12, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. Chelsea are crowned champions after a 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion.

Ecem Cankaya of Turkey competes in the Individual Gymnastics Qualification during day one of Baku 2017 - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 12, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa competes at Jerez de la Frontera during the Spanish Red Bull MotoGP Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera race track on May 7, 2017.

Hanley Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox gives his hat to a young fan before a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Nacho Monreal of Arsenal attempt to tackle Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30, 2017 in London.

Mikael Lustig (L) and Scott Brown of Celtic celebrate their team's third goal scored by Callum McGregor during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rafael Nadal of Spain dives in the swimming pool with ballboys after his victory against Dominic Thiem of Austria in their final match on day seven of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 30, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Daniel Murphy #20 of the Washington Nationals gets out of the way of a pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Katie Taylor takes part in an open training session ahead of her world title eliminator fight against Nina Meinke on the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko bill at Wembley Stadium on April 26, 2017 in London, England.

Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers gets the stick up on Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on after the ball got stuck to his chest protector allowing Matt Szczur #20 of the Chicago Cubs to advance to first after a swinging third strike during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on April 6, 2017 in St Louis, Missouri.

APRIL 06: Horses jump a fence during the Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 6, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs collides with Jason Heyward #22 while chasing a fly ball during the sixth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 7, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Danny Willett of England presents Sergio Garcia of Spain with the green jacket after Garcia won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.

Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs loses his bat during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots steals Tom Brady's jersey before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.

Francisco Cervelli #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts to an inside pitch in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at PNC Park on April 7, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jayson Werth #28 piles on top of Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals as Harper scores the game winning run in the tenth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 14, 2017 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The Nationals won the game 3-2.

Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores on the powerplay at 7:45 of the second period against Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball as Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Riders in action during the Poole Pirates v Somerset Rebels speedway at Poole Stadium on April 14, 2017 in Poole, England.

Catcher Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals dumps a bucket of water over the head of center fielder and game MVP Lorenzo Cain #6 after the Royals defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-1 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on April 13, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bayern Munich's Chilian midfielder Arturo Vidal and Dortmund's French striker Ousmane Dembele vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 8, 2017.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo spits during the WC 2018 group B football qualifing match Portugal vs Hungary at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on March 25, 2017.

Jockies ride in the UAE derby at the Dubai World Cup in the Meydan Racecourse on March 25, 2017 in Dubai.

Norichika Aoki #7 of team Japan dives away from an inside pitch in the eighth inning against team United States during Game 2 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sasha Zhoya of Western Australia reacts as he fails to clear the bar one an attempt for a new record in the mens under 17 pole vault on day two of the 2017 Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on March 27, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Anthony Crolla of Great Britain looks on after being knocked down by Jorge Linares of Venezuela during the WBC Diamand and Ring Magazine Lightweight Championship rematch between Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla at Manchester Arena on March 25, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating the Florida Gators with a score of 77 to 70 to win the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2017.

Tiarna Mason of NSW lies on the track after competing in the womens 200m under 20s final on day two of the 2017 Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on March 27, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Elijah Macon #45 of the West Virginia Mountaineers comes down on top of Johnathan Williams #3 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals warms up in a custom pair of ice skates before playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at Verizon Center on March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. The skates feature Saint Basil's Cathedral and the United States Capitol on one side, and the Russian flag and United States flag, on the other side.

Karel van Goor of Netherlands and Adam Lambert of Australia compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross quarter final 3 on day five of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 12, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Jack Sock of the United States shows his frustration against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their third round match during day nine of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2017 in Indian Wells, California.

Tyrone Mears #2 of Atlanta United FC challenges Jermaine Taylor #4 of Minnesota United FC for the ball during the first half of the match on March 12, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Atlanta defeated Minnesota 6-1.

Yadier Molina #4 of Puerto Rico reacts after tagging Jean Segura #2 of the Dominican Republic out at the plate during the first inning of World Baseball Classic Pool F Game One between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico at PETCO Park on March 14, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Steelers player Geoff Walker (r) is sent flying during the Ice Hockey Elite League Challenge Cup Final between Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils at Ice Arena Wales on March 5, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.

Conor Loftus of British Lionhearts connects with a right against Youness Baati of Morocco Atlas Lions in the Light Welterweight bout during the World Series of Boxing at York Hall on March 8, 2017 in London, England.

An athlete in action during Women's Halfpipe training on Day Two of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 8, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Estonia's Henrik Kutberg competes in the men's long jump qualifications at the 2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade on March 3, 2017.

Julies Oliver Ntcham (R) of Genoa CFC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and Genoa CFC at Stadio Carlo Castellani on March 5, 2017 in Empoli, Italy.

Defensive back John Johnson of Boston College participates in a drill during day six of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lukas Rosol of Czech Republic in action during a practice session on day three of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 8, 2017 in Indian Wells, California.

Stefan Kraft of Austria competes during a trial round of the Large Hill Individual event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Pyeongchang on February 15, 2017.

Joe Burgess of Wigan Warriors goes over for the opening try under pressure from Jesse Raimen of Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks during the Dacia World Club Challenge match between Wigan Warriors and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at DW Stadium on February 19, 2017 in Wigan, England.

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin holds a US flag as she celebrates winning the women's slalom race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz on February 18, 2017.

South Africa's Godfrey Mokoena wins the Men's Long jump during the Indoor athletics Grand Prix at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on February 18, 2017.

Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats shoots during the NBL Semi Final Game 1 match between Cairns Taipans and Perth Wildcats at Cairns Convention Centre on February 17, 2017 in Cairns, Australia.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Manuel Feller of Austria competes during the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships Men's Slalom on February 19, 2017 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Tamaka Shimizu of Japan competes in the Mixed Long Jump event during the Melbourne Nitro Athletics Series at Lakeside Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

France's Loann Goujon (up) catches the ball after a line out during the Six Nations international rugby union match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on February 12, 2017.

Adam Hague of England knocks the bar as he competes in the Mens Pole Vault during the Melbourne Nitro Athletics Series at Lakeside Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Slovenia's Peter Prevc performs his first jump during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo on February 11, 2017.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz competes in the men's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz on February 12, 2017.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England.

Germany's Markus Eisenbichler falls right after landing in his second jump during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo on February 12, 2017.

Team Australia member Liz Parnov of Australia competes in the Women's Pole Vault during the Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne on February 11, 2017.

Falcons captain Will Welch is stopped just short of the line during the Anglo- Welsh Cup match between Newport Gwent Dragons and Newcastle Falcons at Rodney Parade on January 29, 2017 in Newport, Wales.

David Mullins riding Identity Thief fall during The Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Steeplechase at Leopardstown racecourse on January 29, 2017 in Dublin, Ireland.

Bob Bryan (back) and Mike Bryan of the US speak between points during the men's doubles final against Australia's John Peers and Finland's Henri Kontinen at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.

A ringside physician checks on Dejan Zlaticanin after he was knocked out by Mikey Garcia during the third round of their WBC lightweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Referee Tony Weeks is at center.

Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens, Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers react to a goal during the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final between the Pacific Division All-Stars and the Metropolitan Division All-Stars at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Shuai Peng of China compete in their Women's Doubles Final match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on day 12 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2017.

Ryker Kesler, son of Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks, reacts after scoring a goal in the Discover NHL Shootout during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at Staples Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Derek MacKenzie #17 of the Florida Panthers lays a body check onto Connor Murphy #5 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on January 23, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against France's Gael Monfils during their men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2017. /

Daniel Yule of Switzerland reacts in the finish area after his first run of the Men's Slalom event of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuehel, Austria on January 22, 2017.

Adam Clendening of the New York Rangers knocks a puck out of mid air while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on January 22, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Burkina Faso's midfielder Alain Traore (back) and Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore celebrate a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in Franceville on January 22, 2017.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (L) vies with Burnley's English defender Ben Mee (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 22, 2017.

Ashley Wagner performs in an exhibition event during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 22, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill (L) and Hull City's English midfielder Ryan Mason clash heads during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on January 22, 2017.

Egypt's centre back Eslam Eissa (1st-L) attempts a shot on goal over Croatia's left back Jakov Gojun (C) and Croatia's centre back Domagoj Duvnjak (R) during the 25th IHF Men's World Championship 2017 eighth final handball match Croatia vs Egypt on January 22, 2017 at the Arena in Montpellier.

Zimbabwe's midfielder Willard Katsande challenges Tunisia's midfielder Ferjani Sassi (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 23, 2017.

Sam Sunderland of Great Britain and KTM rides a 450 Rally Replica KTM bike in the Elite ASO during stage eleven of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Juan and Rio Cuarto on January 13, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina.

Robby Lopez of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats looks on during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

New York surfer Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

Kirk Penney of the Breakers clashes into Garrett Jackson of the Kings during the round 15 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Sydney Kings at Vector Arena on January 13, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Drakkar Klose (R) lands a right on Devin Powell during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marcin Gortat of the Washington Wizards and Al-Farouq Aminu of the Portland Trail Blazers battle for a rebound as Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards falls to the court during the first half at Verizon Center on January 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers stands on the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

Axel Dutrie of France and Yamaha AL Desert rides a YFZR 450 Yamaha quad bike in the Classe : 4 x 2 0 a 750 cm3 during stage seven of the 2017 Dakar Rally between La Paz and Uyuni on January 9, 2017 at an unspecified location in Bolivia.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Slalom on January 08, 2017 in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Heather Watson of Great Britain serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany in the women's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia.

The West Virginia Mountaineers huddle before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at the WVU Coliseum on January 7, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Derek Kolbaba Rides Light Em Up during the PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2017 in New York City.

Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats gets the dunk against the Marquette Golden Eagles but picks up a violation for hanging on the rim too long during the second half at Wells Fargo Center on January 7, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Villanova won 93-81.

Harry Ascroft of the Mariners and Bobo of Sydney FC contest the ball during the round 14 A-League match between the Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC at Central Coast Stadium on January 8, 2017 in Gosford, Australia.

Deshaun Watson of the Clemson Tigers is tackled short of the first down by linebacker Reuben Foster and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrickof the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

Team USA celebrates winning gold against Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game at the Bell Centre on January 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

A general view during the National Anthem prior to the start of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Alec James #57 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 in the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Wide receiver Darreus Rogers #1 of the USC Trojans celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 to win the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.