Kids Choice Sports Awards 2018

Scenes from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards on in Santa Monica, California, on July 19, 2018.

Figure skater Alex Shibutani, and snowboarder Chloe Kim win the battle cart royale challenge at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Host Chris Paul participates in a "Double Dare" obstacle course at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Amarr M. Wooten gets 'slimed' during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Host Chris Paul participates in a challange onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Honoree Danica Patrick is 'slimed' while accepting the Legend Award onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Honoree Danica Patrick reacts after being 'slimed' while accepting the Legend Award onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Skier Lindsey Vonn (L) and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns participate in a challange onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Host Chris Paul is slimed during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Figure skater Maia Shibutani, snowboarder Shaun White, JoJo Siwa, and figure skater Alex Shibutani participate in a challange onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Figure skater Alex Shibutani, snowboarder Shaun White, and figure skater Maia Shibutani participate in a challange onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin participates in a challenge onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Ciara, from left, Future Zahir Wilburn, NFL football player Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, and Sienna Princess Wilson arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.

WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey and mixed martial artist Travis Browne attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

NHL player P. K. Subban (L) and skier Lindsey Vonn attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.