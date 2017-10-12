Until recently, the Trump SoHo hotel served as a kind of luxury clubhouse for a dozen NBA teams visiting New York. But all but one of the 12 have stopped patronizing the hotel since Donald Trump launched his presidential bid in 2015, according to The Washington Post, which said it surveyed officials from 123 teams across the four major sports.
In all, the Post found that 17 teams had stayed at Trump properties in recent years. Now, at least 16 are no longer customers.
The Post said officials from 105 teams responded. Not a single team confirmed its players stay at Trump properties.
“The president has seemingly made a point of dividing us as best he can,” Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the Post in an interview this week, explaining the shift. His team quit using Trump SoHo in 2016. “He continually offends people, and so people don’t want to stay at his hotel. It’s pretty simple.”
