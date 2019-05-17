Former WWE star Ashley Massaro was found dead Thursday in her Smithtown home, the WWE announced. She was 39.

Massaro's death was "determined to be noncriminal," Suffolk County police said Friday morning in a statement. Police responded to her home Thursday morning on a report of a sick or injured person. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Massaro won the 2005 WWE Raw diva search, which included a one-year, $250,000 contract. She wrestled for WWE from 2005 until 2008.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," WWE said in a statement. "WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

She is probably best remembered in wrestling as the valet for tag team champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick and for getting a shot at the WWE women’s title at the 2007 WrestleMania, where she lost to Melina.

Massaro was active on Twitter as recent as Wednesday, when she tweeted that she had just answered a bunch of fan mail.

Mick Foley, a Long Islander who wrestled for several years in the WWE, tweeted about Massaro.

"This is just awful news — Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me … I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice … and now she’s gone."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Long Island radio station 94.3 The Shark, where Massaro worked as a dee jay, issued a statement on social media, saying "we are beyond sad to announce the passing of our punk rocker, family member, true sister, Ashley Massaro."

"Ashley joined the Shark family a year ago without ego, demanding to learn radio from the ground up … She helped everyone and never shied away from charity work, always making sure people were smiling."