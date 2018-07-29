TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
SportsPro Wrestling

Ex-pro wrestler known as Nikolai Volkoff dies at 70

Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for

Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, attends the "Big Event" at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel on March 4, 2017. Photo Credit: MediaPunch/IPx /George Napolitano

By The Associated Press
Print

BALTIMORE — Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. He was 70.

His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She said he had had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine he was not responsive.

World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was “one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen.” He was known for singing the onetime Soviet Union’s national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.

WWE says his career spanned the better part of 40 years and featured showdowns with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan.

In 2006, Peruzovic made an unsuccessful run for a House seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Catcher Kevin Plawecki of the Mets throws against Kevin Plawecki trying to make most of chances
New York City forward Jo Inge Berget, left, Sounders win 3rd straight knocking off New York City FC
Chad Green of the Yankees pitches in the Boone believes Green needs to command fastball better
Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of Zack Wheeler pitches, hits Mets to win
Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks reacts after he Surging Hicks homers again, batting cleanup
Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins talks to the Janoris Jenkins just focusing on football