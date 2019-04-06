TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
SportsPro Wrestling

Police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart's defense on Saturday night.

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — Bret "The Hitman" Hart is OK after the famous wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart's defense on Saturday night.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees follows his Frazier's three-run homer in eighth lifts Yankees
Valtteri Filppula of the Islanders plays the puck Filppula will be available for start of playoffs
slanders center Valtteri Filppula (51) celebrates with goaltender Islanders grab home ice with win over Capitals
Rangers head coach David Quinn looks on during For Rangers, tough season ends with a win over Pens
Chris Kreider of the Rangers celebrates his goal Five questions facing the Rangers this offseason
Mets second baseman Robinson Cano reacts on his Mets rally in eighth to beat Nationals